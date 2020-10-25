GARDENING: Pruning for the fall

Fall pruning of roses is typically lighter than in the spring and consists of removing twiggy and unproductive growth along with any crossing or dead stems. All foliage is least on the bush at this time.

Climbers are not pruned in the same way as Hybrid Teas. To encourage growth of more flowering laterals and stimulate production of new canes you should not cut back long canes unless they are outgrowing the allotted space. Varieties differ in this respect since some will produce new growth from the base each year, while others build up a woody structure and produce long, new canes from a position higher up on the plant. Thus, when pruning, the following are recommended.

Everblooming

Cut back two or three bud eyes all laterals that bore flowers during the past year. Remove any dead, diseased, or twiggy growth. For established plants, oldest stems are removed annually at the base. Remaining stems are repositioned and secured if necessary. Avoid attempting to do this before the wood matures.

Ramblers and once blooming varieties

These types should be pruned after blooming as they will normally bloom on year old wood. Thus, after spring bloom, cut old, unproductive wood and weak stems. A good practice is to avoid sever pruning for the first two to three years after planting, because it takes most climbers this much time to mature. During this time period, remove all dead and weak stems. New stems of most climbers should be trained horizontally to encourage the growth of flowering laterals. Old pantyhose make good ‘ties’.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland, email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.