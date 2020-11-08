GARDENING: Protect your plants from freeze damage

Freeze damage occurs when the water inside a plant freezes and causes ice crystals to form that pierce the cell walls of the plant. When the temperature warms up, the cells leak out their fluids as they die and turn to mush. Freeze damage shows up as dark water-soaked tissues which then turn black to brown and dry up.

We can try and protect our plants from freeze damage by covering them or bringing them inside during the nighttime. Try and keep an eye on overnight temperature to plan these practices. You can cover your plants with sheets, blankets, plastic and row covers. You can add heat with a mechanics light, if you secure the plant under the blanket with the plants this will help provide some extra warmth. Be careful when doing this to avoid any electrical fires. Also be mindful and do not place the lights too close to the plant tissue because they can suffer damage.

Plants that are in containers do not have good insulation in their pots. To help the roots during this time it is important to bring them inside. If you cannot bring them inside for some reason you can also mass the containers close together on a protected side of the home of another structure, adding a blanket or a tarp will also help.

If you notice dark damp plant tissue in the upcoming weeks, it could be damage from the below freezing temperatures we have been receiving.

