GARDENING: Professional Applicators Conference

If you hold a professional applicators license from TDA you are required to obtain 15 hours of continuing education units (CEU’s) every five years to renew/recertify your license.
We will be holding a conference on Dec. 8 at the Ector County Coliseum Barn A.
Please call the office for the registration link, you can call us at 686-4700.
The agenda is listed below:
- 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., Registration and packet pickup.
- 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m., Minimizing Pesticides with Earth-Kind Practices.
- 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m., Minimizing Pesticide Drift.
- 9:50 a.m. to 10:10 a.m., Break.
- 10:10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Pests in Structures.
- 11 a.m. to 11:50 a.m., Termites in Structures.
- Noon to 1 p.m. lunch, Laws and Regs.
- 1 p.m. to 1:50 p.m., Becoming a Better Insect Identifier.
- 1:50 p.m. to 2 p.m., Evaluation and Wrap-up 2.
- 2:15 p.m., Certificate Pick-up, Conference Adjourns.
For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.
You can email Jeanette at Jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu with questions.