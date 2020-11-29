GARDENING: Professional Applicators Conference

If you hold a professional applicators license from TDA you are required to obtain 15 hours of continuing education units (CEU’s) every five years to renew/recertify your license.

We will be holding a conference on Dec. 8 at the Ector County Coliseum Barn A.

Please call the office for the registration link, you can call us at 686-4700.

The agenda is listed below:

7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., Registration and packet pickup.

8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m., Minimizing Pesticides with Earth-Kind Practices.

9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m., Minimizing Pesticide Drift.

9:50 a.m. to 10:10 a.m., Break.

10:10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Pests in Structures.

11 a.m. to 11:50 a.m., Termites in Structures.

Noon to 1 p.m. lunch, Laws and Regs.

1 p.m. to 1:50 p.m., Becoming a Better Insect Identifier.

1:50 p.m. to 2 p.m., Evaluation and Wrap-up 2.

2:15 p.m., Certificate Pick-up, Conference Adjourns.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

You can email Jeanette at Jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu with questions.