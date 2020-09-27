  • September 27, 2020

GARDENING: Prime time to pick pecans

GARDENING: Prime time to pick pecans

Posted: Sunday, September 27, 2020 12:45 am

GARDENING: Prime time to pick pecans By Jeanette Castanon, Ector County Extension Agent Odessa American

As we move into the cooler months it is time to begin harvesting pecans. Texas is a large contributor to pecan production in the United States, producing approximately 60 million pounds. Our warm climate and mild winters make our area a great place to grow pecans.

When pecans are ready to harvest the outer green husk will peel away revealing the nut. If the pecan is dropping green nuts still in the husk this can be caused by pests knocking them down, sometimes the tree will naturally purge itself of excess fruit for improve the quality of its fruit.

When harvesting pecans, the most used tool is a trunk shaker. And it does just that, shakes the trunk making all the ripe pecans fall to the floor. Harvesters then come by and pick up the pecans along with twigs and leaves. It is then run through cleaners to separate out the pecans.

Pecans have many great health benefits; this has led to an increase in their popularity. Pecans contain over 19 vitamins and minerals including Vitamins A & E as well as Calcium and Zinc.

Pecans are also commonly used in many recipes and go great in many desserts. If you are going to take pecans from your own trees you can boil your pecans for 10 minutes, drain and let them cool for 10 minutes. This should make them easier to crack and enjoy.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland, email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

