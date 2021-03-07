  • March 7, 2021

GARDENING: Post freeze garden maintenance - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

GARDENING: Post freeze garden maintenance

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, March 7, 2021 12:45 am

GARDENING: Post freeze garden maintenance By Jeanette Castanon, Ector County Extension Agent Odessa American

Here are a few tips from Aggie Horticulture on how to help your plants after the freeze:

EVERGREEN, WOODY SHRUBS

Wait until they start to resprout from the existing stems or the ground, then cut away dead and leave what is alive and growing. Split stems will be dead. There will most likely be no blooms this year and all old foliage will most likely fall off. Many of these plants are from the milder parts of southeastern Asia and simply aren’t used to zero degrees. Most broadleaf evergreens prefer milder climates while narrow leafed evergreens and deciduous plants are more adapted to colder climates.

PERENNIALS

Cut away the dead mush (try to wait until April 1) and wait till mid-spring to see what comes up. Many perennials are cold hardy but many we grow in the South are more tender and tropical and may not make it when the ground freezes.

ROSES

Many roses in Texas and the South have taken a severe hit and will have varying degrees of freeze damage. At first glance, it appears that many will freeze back to and resprout from the snow line. Hybrid teas, grandifloras, floribundas, polyanthas and the modern shrub roses like Knockouts and Drifts are considered cold hardy while uniquely southern roses like Teas, Chinas, Noisettes, Banksias, etc. will have suffered the most damage. Once you see which stems brown/dead and which stems are green and resprouting, cut them back with loppers or hand pruners and sprinkle a bit of lawn fertilizer, and they should look nice again by fall.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland, email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

Posted in on Sunday, March 7, 2021 12:45 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
44°
Humidity: 63%
Winds: SE at 9mph
Feels Like: 39°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 63°/Low 39°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 65°/Low 44°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

monday

weather
High 71°/Low 52°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 77°/Low 54°
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]