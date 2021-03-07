GARDENING: Post freeze garden maintenance

Here are a few tips from Aggie Horticulture on how to help your plants after the freeze:

EVERGREEN, WOODY SHRUBS

Wait until they start to resprout from the existing stems or the ground, then cut away dead and leave what is alive and growing. Split stems will be dead. There will most likely be no blooms this year and all old foliage will most likely fall off. Many of these plants are from the milder parts of southeastern Asia and simply aren’t used to zero degrees. Most broadleaf evergreens prefer milder climates while narrow leafed evergreens and deciduous plants are more adapted to colder climates.

PERENNIALS

Cut away the dead mush (try to wait until April 1) and wait till mid-spring to see what comes up. Many perennials are cold hardy but many we grow in the South are more tender and tropical and may not make it when the ground freezes.

ROSES

Many roses in Texas and the South have taken a severe hit and will have varying degrees of freeze damage. At first glance, it appears that many will freeze back to and resprout from the snow line. Hybrid teas, grandifloras, floribundas, polyanthas and the modern shrub roses like Knockouts and Drifts are considered cold hardy while uniquely southern roses like Teas, Chinas, Noisettes, Banksias, etc. will have suffered the most damage. Once you see which stems brown/dead and which stems are green and resprouting, cut them back with loppers or hand pruners and sprinkle a bit of lawn fertilizer, and they should look nice again by fall.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland, email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.