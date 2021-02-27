  • February 27, 2021

GARDENING: Polar vortex hinders recovery - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

GARDENING: Polar vortex hinders recovery

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, February 27, 2021 12:45 am

GARDENING: Polar vortex hinders recovery By Jeanette Castanon, Ector County Extension Agent Odessa American

The polar vortex brought freezing temperatures to our area for an extended period. This sadly means that many of our plant life will not make a comeback after this. The stress was too great for too long and there is not enough moisture or time between our scorching hot summer to give them time to recover. In about two weeks you will be able to make a fair judgement of what is dead tissue and what may still be able to produce fruit and flowers. At this time, you can trim back the dead tissue.

When the freezing temperatures hit the water inside a plant freezes, it causes ice crystals to form that pierce through the cell walls of the plant. When the temperature warms up, the cells leak out their fluids and die and turn to mush. If you had pipes freeze and burst when the thaw came this is what happened to your plants leaves. The freeze damage will appear first as dark, water soaked looking tissue which turns brown or black and dries up.

Sadly, there is not much to be done except wait according to AgriLife Extension specialist Larry Stein. Look at this as a time to revamp your garden and look into planting more flowers and trees as the warmer temperatures approach and the seasons last freeze passes around April.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland, email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

Posted in on Saturday, February 27, 2021 12:45 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
77°
Humidity: 8%
Winds: SW at 11mph
Feels Like: 77°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 80°/Low 49°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 68°/Low 35°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

monday

weather
High 45°/Low 28°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

tuesday

weather
High 60°/Low 38°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]