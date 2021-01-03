GARDENING: Plant, grow and harvest carrots at home

Carrots can be planted mid-January here in West Texas, they will be ready for harvest between 62 to 75 days. Carrots are a great source of vitamin A, and they can be consumed raw or cooked.

When planting carrots it is important to plant them in loose sandy loam soils that are well drained.

It is important to prepare the planting site, removing rocks, trash and large pieces of plant material. Spade the soil 8 to 12 inches deep. Place the carrot rows 1 to 2 feet apart.

Varieties that perform well in our area include; Danver’s 126, Danvers Half Long, Nantes Half Long, Red Cored Chantenay, Royal Chantenay and Touchon.

Before planting carrots, scatter on the soil 1 cup of a complete fertilizer such as 10-10-10 for each 10 feet of row to be planted. Use a rake to mix the fertilizer into the soil to a depth of 3 to 4 inches.

Using a hoe handle or stick, make one or two rows 1/2 inch deep on top of each prepared ridge. Scatter 18 to 20 seeds per foot in the row. Because carrot seeds require 14 to 21 days to sprout, many gardeners mix a few radish seeds, which sprout quickly, with carrot seeds to mark the row. Cover the seeds lightly (Fig. 3). Carrots grow best in cool temperatures of early spring and late fall. Night temperatures of 55 degrees F and day temperatures of 75 degrees F are ideal for carrots. High temperatures cause poorly colored, low-quality carrots.

Carrots should be ready for harvest 70 to 80 days after planting. Pull them from the soil when the roots are 1 to 1 1/2 inches in diameter. To avoid breaking the carrot while pulling, loosen the soil around the carrot with a spade.

Wash the carrots and store them in the bottom of the refrigerator. Carrots will keep several weeks if you place them in a plastic bag to increase humidity and store them at a temperature near 32 degrees F.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland, email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.