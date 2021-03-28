  • March 28, 2021

GARDENING: Now is a great time to add marigolds to your garden

Posted: Sunday, March 28, 2021 12:45 am

Now that spring is finally here, we can begin thinking about new flowers to add to our gardens after the strong freeze we had about a month ago.

Marigolds have beautiful full blooms, they come in beautiful shades of orange and yellow. They germinate relatively quickly and will remain in bloom for about 8 weeks. They attract bees and other pollinators, so they are ideal for helping keep our pollinators fed and happy. Ladybugs, another beneficial insect are also attracted to this flower. They are known for their natural insecticide properties and can keep away unwanted insects like white flies and tomato hornworms. They can even work against soil pests such as nematodes. French marigolds can be the most effective at this.

When watering your marigolds make sure you do so at the base of the flower and not overhead, their dense flowerheads do not benefit from excess moisture and can suffer from rot if this happens. They appreciate well drained soil so make sure you do not over water them, let the soil dry out a bit before the next watering.

They appreciate full sun and can tolerate some shade, although in hot climates like ours they can benefit from having some afternoon shade. Now is a great time to plant some marigolds and add some vibrant color to your garden. They benefit your garden with their pest deterring properties and can be used in vegetable gardens to also keep out rabbits. Choose marigolds as your next garden planting project!

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland, email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

