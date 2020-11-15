GARDENING: Master Gardeners to hold landscape design class

Earth-Kind focuses on using environmentally friendly management practices to produce landscapes that are beautiful, low-maintenance, and sustainable.

The goals of an Earth-Kind landscape are to conserve water and energy, reduce pesticide and fertilizer use, and to recycle landscape wastes. Unfortunately, some Earth-Kind principles can be difficult to implement in an established landscape especially if the owner does not wish to make drastic changes to the existing design and plantings.

We will be holding an Earth-Kind Landscape design workshop from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, 1010 E. Eighth St.

Instructors will be Jeanette Castanon, Earth-Kind Plant Selection; Barbara Porsch, Herb Selection; and Debbie Frost, DIY Landscape Design. Cost is $65.

Personal design consultation is available Wednesday and Thursday by appointment.

Register online at westtexasgardening.org.