  • April 4, 2021

GARDENING: Master Gardener Plant Sale - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

GARDENING: Master Gardener Plant Sale

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, April 4, 2021 12:45 am

GARDENING: Master Gardener Plant Sale By Jeanette Castanon, Ector County Extension Agent Odessa American

The Permian Basin Master gardeners will be hosting their annual plant sale. It will be Saturday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Master Gardeners will be available to help with any questions you have.

It will be at the Ector County Coliseum Building A, 4201 Andrews Highway.

There will be drought tolerant plants, grasses, shrubs, and annuals. Due to the polar vortex the suppliers have limited supplies, so come early.

We accept cash, Master Card and Visa.

For more information you can visit: www.westtexasgardening.org or www.facebook.com/westtexasgardening

Posted in on Sunday, April 4, 2021 12:45 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
57°
Humidity: 84%
Winds: SSE at 17mph
Feels Like: 54°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 74°/Low 55°
Cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 70°/Low 54°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 85°/Low 60°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 93°/Low 60°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]