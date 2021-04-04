GARDENING: Master Gardener Plant Sale

The Permian Basin Master gardeners will be hosting their annual plant sale. It will be Saturday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Master Gardeners will be available to help with any questions you have.

It will be at the Ector County Coliseum Building A, 4201 Andrews Highway.

There will be drought tolerant plants, grasses, shrubs, and annuals. Due to the polar vortex the suppliers have limited supplies, so come early.

We accept cash, Master Card and Visa.

For more information you can visit: www.westtexasgardening.org or www.facebook.com/westtexasgardening