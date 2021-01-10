GARDENING: Join the 2021 Master Gardener trainee class

Now that the new year is upon us it is a great time to investigate new hobbies. If you or a loved one are curious about becoming more involved with your community and get hands on education about gardening look no further than the Master Gardeners association. Classes start soon!

The Master Gardeners work through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension to help with the mission of providing research-based information to the public. After screening which includes a background check, trainees are accepted into the program.

To become a certified Master Gardener volunteer, you must attend the series of classes that will begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 28. Ten of the classes will be taught by Texas A&M Specialists and will be available online Thursday mornings. Seven of the courses will be taught in person Saturday mornings beginning on April 24 and ending on June 5. The cost is $200 and includes the Master Gardener handbook, tee shirt, name badge and basic instruction in horticulture.

Trainees must attend the core training classes and volunteer for at least 60 hours to become certified. Once certified, Master Gardeners need only attend 12 hours of instruction and give 30 hours of volunteer time annually in the Permian Basin.

Topics include tree biology, soil and plant nutrients, botany, landscape design, composting, rainwater harvesting and more.

An orientation will be held online from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Jan. 23 via Microsoft Teams.

To access the application visit www.westtexasgardening.org

Applications are due to me by Jan. 15.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland, email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.