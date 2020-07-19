GARDENING: Get an accurate turfgrass disease diagnosis

The importance of an accurate diagnosis when dealing with turfgrass issues is vital. Wasting money on fungicides and fertilizers that yield no results can become frustrating as a homeowner. I recommend sending in a sample to Texas A&M Plant Disease Diagnostic lab. A basic test that will cover turfgrass diseases will cost $35. The form can be found at plantclinic.tamu.edu. The instructions are written out on the second page of the form.

Submit only freshly collected specimens showing a progression of symptoms. Try not to send dead plants. Keep the specimens refrigerated after collection until they are submitted. Do not add water or pack the specimen with a wet paper towel. Keep sample(s) out of direct sunlight and/or heat. If there is suspicion of a root-related problem (i.e. Cotton Root Rot or Phytophthora Root Rot), provide a sample of roots. For plants showing wilting, yellowing, stunting, or general decline, send the entire plant including the root system, if possible. Isolate roots from foliage when packaging

The heat we are experiencing is extreme and we are going to witness some issues with our plants and lawns. It is important to rule out environmental factors that can cause similar symptoms as other plant diseases. Sometimes it can be too much water or too little water. Too little shade or too much shade. Pay close attention to what possibly changed around the time you began noticing the issues in your lawn, some issues are an easy fix if we just investigate a little more.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org. You can email Jeanette at Jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu with questions.