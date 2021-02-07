GARDENING: Fungus causes common turfgrass disease

  • February 7, 2021

Posted: Sunday, February 7, 2021 12:45 am

By Jeanette Castanon, Ector County Extension Agent

Large patch is a common disease of warm season turfgrasses in the spring and fall. It is caused by the fungus Rhizoctonia solani. Large parch affects most warm season turfgrasses in Texas including, buffalo grass, bermudagrass, centipedegrass, St. Augustine grass and Zoysiagrass. It primarily affects St. Augustine and zoysiagrass in Texas. The same fungus causes brown patch in cool season greases. The fungus is present in the soil and thatch layer year round but the disease only occurs under certain conditions.

The fungus survives in summer heat, but thrives in cooler temperatures when the soil is wet. The disease occurs when temperature is below 70 degrees Fahrenheit. The fungus spreads in the thatch layer and infects the grass’s sheaths, stolons and roots. It is especially severe in turfgrass that is poorly drained and over-fertilized.

The following conditions lead to large patch infection:

  • Over-fertilization in the late fall
  • Over irrigation
  • Low mowing height
  • Excess thatch

Once the disease is established it is very difficult to control. Prevention is key, avoiding all of the listed mistakes is the best option. The following cultural practices will help to prevent large patch:

  • Remove thatch
  • Reduce leaf wetness periods
  • Ensure good soil drainage
  • Water early in the morning
  • Balance nitrogen fertility
  • Maintain the proper mowing

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland, email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

