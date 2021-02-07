GARDENING: Fungus causes common turfgrass disease

Large patch is a common disease of warm season turfgrasses in the spring and fall. It is caused by the fungus Rhizoctonia solani. Large parch affects most warm season turfgrasses in Texas including, buffalo grass, bermudagrass, centipedegrass, St. Augustine grass and Zoysiagrass. It primarily affects St. Augustine and zoysiagrass in Texas. The same fungus causes brown patch in cool season greases. The fungus is present in the soil and thatch layer year round but the disease only occurs under certain conditions.

The fungus survives in summer heat, but thrives in cooler temperatures when the soil is wet. The disease occurs when temperature is below 70 degrees Fahrenheit. The fungus spreads in the thatch layer and infects the grass’s sheaths, stolons and roots. It is especially severe in turfgrass that is poorly drained and over-fertilized.

The following conditions lead to large patch infection:

Over-fertilization in the late fall

Over irrigation

Low mowing height

Excess thatch

Once the disease is established it is very difficult to control. Prevention is key, avoiding all of the listed mistakes is the best option. The following cultural practices will help to prevent large patch:

Remove thatch

Reduce leaf wetness periods

Ensure good soil drainage

Water early in the morning

Balance nitrogen fertility

Maintain the proper mowing

