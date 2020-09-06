GARDENING: Few insecticides specifically control red harvester ants

Red harvester ants are my least favorite insect of all. I have so many vivid memories of playing outside as a child and accidentally stepping on a hill. They attack swiftly and the pain is horrible. They are noticeable due to their larger size. They are a great food source for the Texas horned lizard and a recent decline in their population has raised concern for the ecosystem.

They are about 1/4 to 1/2 inch long and are a deep reddish-brown color. We have a good diversity of this species here in West Texas. Following rains winged females and males swarm to mate, these winged ants are typically larger than a worker ant.

Harvester ants remove vegetation in circular areas to create their nests. Red harvester ants colonize in ornamental turn areas where their presence may be undesirable. They do not invade homes or structures.

Red harvester ant foragers collect seeds and dead insects and store them in the nests as food for the colony. The ants’ mouthparts are designed for chewing.

Although any insecticide registered to control “ants” can be used to control harvester ants, few are registered specifically to control these species (Table 1). Harvester ants can be quickly eliminated using Amdro® Pro Fire Ant Bait (0.73 percent hydramethylnon) or similar products. Individual colonies can be treated using 2 to 5 tablespoons of product scattered around the colony’s central opening. In larger areas, the product can be broadcast at a rate of 1 to 1 1 ⁄2 pounds product per acre (2 to 3 ounces per 5,000 square feet) using a suitable application device such as a hand-cranked seeder or the electric-driven mountable Herd GT Model 77 Seeder. Amdro® can be used in lawns, landscaped areas, golf courses, other noncropped areas, grounds surrounding poultry houses, corrals, other animal holding areas, nonbearing ornamental nursery stock, pasture and rangeland. Do not cut and bale hay from treated cattle pastures and rangeland until 7 days after bait application.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland, email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.