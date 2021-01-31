GARDENING: Earthworm castings are rich in organic matter, nutrients

Vermicomposting is using earthworms to decompose organic materials. The benefit of using this technique is to produce a very rich soil amendment and natural organic fertilizer called worm castings.

Castings are a natural by-product of earthworms and are rich in organic matter, and nutrients for plants. When added to normal soils in gardens or lawns, they will provide the same kinds of benefits as other bulky organic fertilizers. The nutrient value of the casts will be dependent upon what organic materials are being fed to the worms. Generally the casts should be roughly equivalent to a compost prepared from the same organic materials less what was removed within the worms harvested. Castings today are not commonly used as fertilizer by large commercial plant growers, because their cost is relatively high compared to other fertilizers containing the same or greater amounts of nutrients. However, castings are used by some organic gardeners, and are sold commercially in a few nurseries as a sold amendment or planting medium for ornamental plants grown in baskets or flowerpots.

The worms and bedding should be contained in a small box or bin, approximately one foot high, 2 feet deep and 3 feet wide, so you’ll need that much space. Temperatures of about 60 to 80 degrees F. are ideal, but the worms will tolerate temperatures from 40 to 90 degrees F. You’ll want the location convenient to your kitchen to make disposal quick and easy. Even though a properly maintained bin is odorless, most would rather not have a box of worms inside their house. Most people prefer a basement or garage location.

Commonly available sources of suitable bedding for your worm bin are shredded newspaper, cardboard, or computer printout paper. Knowing someone in an office with a paper shredder is helpful, but you can easily shred your own paper. With newspaper, use only the regular black and white sections - not the color sections - as dyes maybe toxic to worms. Tear the paper along the center fold, then keep tearing in parallel strips of about 1 inch in width. You’ll need about 10 pounds for an average sized bin.

Put the shredded newspaper in the bin. Add a gallon of garden soil-the worms need the grit to aid their digestion-and 4 gallons of water to provide sufficient moisture. The bedding material should be moist but not soggy. Prepare moistened bedding at least 2 days prior to adding worms, as it may heat initially and harm the worms.

Earthworm beds should be harvested on a regular basis to ensure maximum worm production and minimum disturbance of beds. Regular harvesting (usually every 30-45 days) thins out the population, allowing remaining worms more feed and keeps bedding loose and porous so the worms can move about more easily.

