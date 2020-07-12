  • July 12, 2020

GARDENING: Early blight in potatoes and tomatoes - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

GARDENING: Early blight in potatoes and tomatoes

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, July 12, 2020 12:45 am

GARDENING: Early blight in potatoes and tomatoes By Jeanette Castanon, Ector County Extension Agent Odessa American

Symptoms of Early Blight in tomato and potato range from damping-off, collar rot, stem canker, leaf blight, as well as fruit and tuber rot. There are foliar symptoms that include small dark flecks on older leaves which grow to become brown-black angular areas surrounded by a yellow halo. These spots have rings in them that give them a ‘target’ appearance.

As the spots spread the whole leaf may turn yellow and die. On tomato fruit the spots are usually sunken in. The lesions usually start at the point of the stem attachment and may expand to the entire upper portion of the fruit. Older lesions will sometimes be covered in black fungal spores called conidia.

Early blight is caused by the fungus Alternaria solani. Potato and tomato are the main hosts of A. solani Other Solanaceae plants including eggplants, pepper, horse nettle, cucumber and zinnia are also known hosts.

The pathogen survives on infected crop debris, and in the soil for years. It can also overwinter on volunteer hosts and weeds. The spores are spread by wind and splashing water. Infection occurs directly or through stomata on older leaf tissue and through wounds. Symptoms will appear about a week after infection.

You can control this by ensuring you have pathogen free seed and resistant transplants. Reduce sources of disease such as weeds and plowing under crop debris. Rotate to non-hosts for at least two years. Avoid standing water in your garden since the fungus thrives in hot wet environments. You can also apply fungicides every 7-10 days.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland, email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

Posted in on Sunday, July 12, 2020 12:45 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
88°
Humidity: 28%
Winds: S at 14mph
Feels Like: 88°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 106°/Low 75°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

sunday

weather
High 108°/Low 77°
Abundant sunshine. Highs 106 to 110F and lows in the upper 70s.

monday

weather
High 109°/Low 80°
Partly cloudy. Highs 107 to 111F and lows in the low 80s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]