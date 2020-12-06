  • December 6, 2020

GARDENING: Composting reduces waste, conserves water - Odessa American: Gardening

GARDENING: Composting reduces waste, conserves water

Posted: Sunday, December 6, 2020 12:45 am

GARDENING: Composting reduces waste, conserves water By Jeanette Castanon, Ector County Extension Agent Odessa American

Composting is a part of the natural process of decomposition. Leaves drop from trees; grass clippings are left on the lawn after mowing. Living plants die and over time all these organic materials break down or decompose. The rich dark brown crumbly soil like material that results is called compost.

Composting is a great way to put waste back into the landscape in the form of compost can assist in reducing fertilizer applications, conserve water, and decrease the volume of wastes entering landfills. Compost can be used by other living things in the landscape and instead of going into a landfill these wastes become a valuable resource.

Some basics of composting in West Texas focus on decreasing the evaporation rate while still maintaining good airflow of your compost pile. To ensure success with composting in West Texas follow the rules below.

Use a 3’X3’ bin with almost solid sides, this will help manage the airflow and decrease evaporation. If your bin already has too much air flow, line the inside with plastic or cardboard to combat that. You must also leave about one inch of air space at the bottom of the bin. Air intake from the bottom is best for decomposition.

Next you must use materials that decompose slowly to maintain air space and can also resist compression from the weight of the top of the pile. Such materials that are ideal for this are twigs, logs or mulch. Place about 6-8” of these directly on the soil.

Here in West Texas compost piles do best in complete shade. The bin must also be placed on soil, not concrete or asphalt, these surfaces heat up quickly and increase evaporation.

Next begin layering green and brown materials in the bin with each layer being approximately 6”.

Brown items are carbon rich and include things like, straw, pine needles, small branches, dryer lint, dry grass clippings, dried plant materials, sawdust and shredded paper.

Green items that are nitrogen rich are things like, wet grass trimmings, fresh plant clippings, vegetable and fruit waste, alfalfa pellets, tea bags, coffee ground and their filters (unbleached).

Make sure to cover your pile with newspaper, plastic, cardboard, tarp, straw or dry leaves. This will decrease moisture loss and help control insects.

Make sure to water and mix your pile as needed. Average watering is done two to three times+- a week, but you may adjust according to your personal liking. When it comes to mixing every week of two should be enough.

Hopefully these simple steps help inspire everyone to at least take a shot at composting to help reduce landfill waste as well as help fertilize their garden with things, we all have at home.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland, email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

Posted in on Sunday, December 6, 2020 12:45 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

