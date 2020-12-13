  • December 13, 2020

GARDENING: Bulbs are easy to grow, care for - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

GARDENING: Bulbs are easy to grow, care for

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, December 13, 2020 12:45 am

GARDENING: Bulbs are easy to grow, care for By Jeanette Castanon, Ector County Extension Agent Odessa American

Planting spring bulbs in the fall is as natural as falling leaves. Bulbs are truly some of the simplest of flowers to grow, easy to care for, and inexpensive. All they ask is a fall planting, and they will reward you with weeks of early spring color, fragrance, and beauty.

Success with spring bulbs will depend to a large extent on selection of good, healthy, quality bulbs. In general, good bulbs produce flowers the first season after planting, as the flower buds are already formed when the bulbs are purchased and planted. This emphasizes the importance of purchasing quality bulbs, as the quality of flowers is determined by the bulbs and not affected to a great extent by cultural conditions or growth practices. One can be assured that the larger the bulb, the larger the bloom. Many disease problems can also be eliminated by obtaining healthy, disease-free bulbs.

If you purchase bulbs early, before planting time in October and November, store them in a cool, dry, well-ventilated area until planting. Excessively high temperatures will cause the bulbs to dry out and result in injury to the flower bud inside the bulb.

Some spring bulbs, such as tulips and Dutch hyacinths, require a cold treatment prior to planting to have them perform better in the South, where the winters are comparatively mild. Tulips and Dutch hyacinths should be placed in the vegetable bin of the grower’s refrigerator for 45 to 60 days prior to planting. They should never be frozen and should be planted immediately upon removal from cold treatment.

After cold storage treatment, place the bulbs in a cool, semi-lighted location. Gradually move them to a sunny location for good growth and color. Do not allow the bulbs to dry out any time during the forcing period.

Most bulbs will be in flower by January. However, if you purchase pre-treated bulbs, it is possible to have blooms by Christmas.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland, email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

Posted in on Sunday, December 13, 2020 12:45 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
49°
Humidity: 60%
Winds: S at 12mph
Feels Like: 44°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 59°/Low 42°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 49°/Low 25°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

monday

weather
High 54°/Low 35°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]