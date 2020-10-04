GARDENING: Autumn Sage offers low-maintenance landscape color

Autumn Sage: Salvia Greggii, is a fall flowering sub-shrub. It is almost constantly in flower from late spring until hard frost. The species name honors Josiah Gregg an early American botanist. Autumn Sage is native to dry sunny sites in southern and western Texas and New Mexico. It can also be found in most Mexican states. It was a popular plant in cottage gardens in Texas in its’ early days.

Once the plant is established it usually thrives with just rainfall. It does require at least tolerably good drainage and thrives in full-sun or partially shaded exposures. In recent years, the discovery of a broad range of colors within the species has greatly increased their landscape value. Colors include: white, rich red, pink, salmon and purple.

Flowers appear in terminal racemes, are tube shaped and two lipped, and about one inch long. Leaves are opposite, narrowly oblong, with blade length 1/2 to 1/4 inches long. The foliage has a pleasant, spicy scent. Propagation is usually from cuttings taken during the growing season.

Landscape uses of Autumn Sage are many. It does well in containers, masses, or borders, for low-maintenance landscape color. In landscape developments where a refined look is desired, the plants respond very well to periodic shearing to remove old flower stems during the summer. Occasional light applications of a balanced fertilizer, and irrigation during unusually dry periods, will ensure repeat flowering from May through November in most of Texas.

