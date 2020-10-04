  • October 4, 2020

GARDENING: Autumn Sage offers low-maintenance landscape color - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

GARDENING: Autumn Sage offers low-maintenance landscape color

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, October 4, 2020 12:45 am

GARDENING: Autumn Sage offers low-maintenance landscape color By Jeanette Castanon, Ector County Extension Agent Odessa American

Autumn Sage: Salvia Greggii, is a fall flowering sub-shrub. It is almost constantly in flower from late spring until hard frost. The species name honors Josiah Gregg an early American botanist. Autumn Sage is native to dry sunny sites in southern and western Texas and New Mexico. It can also be found in most Mexican states. It was a popular plant in cottage gardens in Texas in its’ early days.

Once the plant is established it usually thrives with just rainfall. It does require at least tolerably good drainage and thrives in full-sun or partially shaded exposures. In recent years, the discovery of a broad range of colors within the species has greatly increased their landscape value. Colors include: white, rich red, pink, salmon and purple.

Flowers appear in terminal racemes, are tube shaped and two lipped, and about one inch long. Leaves are opposite, narrowly oblong, with blade length 1/2 to 1/4 inches long. The foliage has a pleasant, spicy scent. Propagation is usually from cuttings taken during the growing season.

Landscape uses of Autumn Sage are many. It does well in containers, masses, or borders, for low-maintenance landscape color. In landscape developments where a refined look is desired, the plants respond very well to periodic shearing to remove old flower stems during the summer. Occasional light applications of a balanced fertilizer, and irrigation during unusually dry periods, will ensure repeat flowering from May through November in most of Texas.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland, email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

Posted in on Sunday, October 4, 2020 12:45 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
67°
Humidity: 47%
Winds: ENE at 17mph
Feels Like: 67°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 56°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

sunday

weather
High 83°/Low 57°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

monday

weather
High 90°/Low 60°
Sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]