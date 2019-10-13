GARDENING: Texas sage

As I drive home from the office every day, I take the loop. This past Monday I was driving on the same road, but my eyes caught the lavender clouds of flowers blooming. I had always seen them back home in El Paso but now that I have started my new job with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension service I have been paying closer attention to countless landscape plants and their many varieties and forms. Texas sage is one of those plants that has caught my attention.

Texas sage is very hardy shrub that enjoys full sun and well drained soils. It can grow well on caliche slopes and stony soils. It does well in our arid environment and does not require much maintenance once established. Another common name for the shrub is the “barometer bush” because flowering occurs after it is exposed to high humidity or high soil moisture after rains. Much like those we have been experiencing here in the Permian Basin.

Texas sage is valued for all these traits and is a great starter plant for low maintenance landscapes. Most varieties have leaves have that produce a grayish appearance because they are covered in millions of tiny hairs. The flowers are typically lavender but there are also white or pink flowered varieties. Most varieties typically grow to be around 8 feet tall and 4-6 feet in width. The flowers are bell shaped and bloom from fall to spring depending on rainfall. If you are looking for a pop of color in your home landscaping these are a great option. Or you can just share your new knowledge with a friend the next time you see the grayish shrub with lavender blooms on the side of the freeway.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 686-4700.