  • November 10, 2019

GARDENING: Preparing your plants for the colder weather - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

GARDENING: Preparing your plants for the colder weather

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 10, 2019 12:45 am

GARDENING: Preparing your plants for the colder weather By Jeanette Castanon Odessa American

With colder temperatures approaching fast it is important to prepare your backyard garden for the winter. Some important things every gardener needs to do is cut back their perennials. Leaving seed heads in tact is important because they provide food for many birds in the winter months when food is harder to find. Cutting back diseased plant tissue is also important and disposing of it to reduce possible plant pathogens from overwintering in your yard. Do not add this diseased tissue to your compost pile!

Do use your healthy-looking leaves as they fall to the ground for composting or just mulch them in place with the lawn mower to help replenish your soil for next spring. Also tilling your soil will help bring up insects that overwinter in the soil and help reduce their numbers next spring.

Remove annuals and vegetables to prevent disease from overwintering in the debris and it will also help keep your garden looking tidy. Some annuals can be taken inside for the winter or you can take cuttings of them to propagate for the following spring.

Protect your shrubs and trees by adding a good layer of mulch around the base to insulate the roots from the extreme cold over the winter. At least two inches of some type of mulch over the root zone and be careful not to pile mulch against the plant’s trunk and crowns.

It is tempting to prune when the trees and shrubs have lost their leaves but this will just lead to damage to the plant from the cold temperatures. It is important to prune back in the late dormant season such as February to April. Pruning in the fall can lead to dieback at the pruning sites, pruning closer to spring helps the plant have new growth and heal sooner.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland.

Posted in on Sunday, November 10, 2019 12:45 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
53°
Humidity: 87%
Winds: S at 9mph
Feels Like: 50°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 52°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 54°/Low 23°
Windy, and mainly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 20s.

tuesday

weather
High 47°/Low 28°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]