GARDENING: House plants need TLC

House plants are sometimes thought of as hardy and difficult to kill. They are usually tropical plants and can survive the atmosphere inside of your home. This is partially true; they do still require some TLC to stay alive as well. When selecting an interior plant make sure you are choosing healthy plants with no insects and the least amount of diseased foliage. Avoid chlorotic and brown leavers as well wilted of water damaged leaves. Plants with new flowers and leaf buds are the best choice. With every plant selection it is better to purchase varieties that will already do well in the environment you are placing them in opposed to altering your environment drastically to suit the plant.

When examining light levels for your indoor plants consider three aspects: intensity, duration and quality. Light intensity greatly alters growing patterns, one plant may produce abnormal growth if grown in low light, while another may thrive in low light conditions. Pay attention to the label and what the variety you chose prefers.

Watering plants can be tricky for some, too little and the plant wilts, too little and you can cause root rot. A good rule to follow is just feeling the soil, for a larger pot stick your finger down about 2 inches, if the soil is still wet do not water. For a smaller pot go down one inch to monitor soil moisture. Water your soil until it runs out at the bottom, this ensures that the water has fully reached all roots. Make sure to not let the runoff sit in the collection plate, this water has carried a lot of the salt out of the soil and we do not want the soil to absorb this back.

Most indoor plants enjoy humidity, if you do not want to purchase a humidifier exclusively for your indoor plants you can bring them into the restroom while you shower and let the steam hit them.

Proper care of your indoor plants will help increase their longevity. Make sure you do proper research of what you are taking home. Especially, if you have indoor animals that may be affected if they ingest these plants.

