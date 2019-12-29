GARDENING: Master Gardeners classes start soon

Now that the new year is upon us it is a great time to investigate new hobbies. If you or a loved one are curious about becoming more involved with your community and getting hands on education about gardening look no further than the Master Gardeners association. Classes start soon!

The Master Gardeners work through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension to help with the mission of providing research-based information to the public. After screening which includes a background check, trainees are accepted into the program.

To become a certified Master Gardener volunteer, you must attend the series of 15 classes that will begin on Jan. 11, 2020 and run through May 2, 2020. The classes will be held on a rotating schedule in the Midland and Ector county extension offices from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. The cost is $250 and includes the Master Gardener handbook, tee shirt, name badge and a soil analysis and basic instruction in horticulture.

Trainees must attend the core training classes and volunteer for at least 60 hours to become certified. Once certified, Master Gardeners need only attend 12 hours of instruction and give 30 hours of volunteer time annually in the Permian Basin.

Topics include tree biology, soil and plant nutrients, botany, landscape design, composting, rainwater harvesting and more.

An orientation will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 11, 2020 at the Midland Agri office, 2445 E. Highway 80, Midland.

For more information, call 686-4700 or email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu.