  • April 19, 2020

GARDENING: Tomatoes are a fun way to start your garden

Posted: Sunday, April 19, 2020 12:45 am

While we are all stuck at home during this quarantine, many families have decided to take up gardening as a new hobby. A fun way to start can be with your own tomato garden! Transplants are available at any gardening center right now. I just saw some at the grocery store today!

Tomatoes are part of the Solanaceae family, the same as chili peppers. Tomatoes can be grown from seed and do better if they are started out indoors and transplanted outside when the weather is past the last winter freeze.

When selecting your planting site for your tomatoes make sure the site gets at least 6 hours of sunlight. This will help the fruit of the plant to grow larger. Try to plant your transplants in the evening or on a cloudy day to prevent them from wilting from the heat too much when they are still young and sensitive.

You can train your tomatoes by using wire caging. You can make a cage using concrete reinforcement wire 5 feet tall and 6 feet wide. Place the cages over the young plants and push them down into the soil to keep them from blowing over.

The best way to care for your tomatoes in this West Texas heat is by adding a nice layer of mulch. The mulch helps keep the soil moist for longer and regulates the underground temperature. We recommend this technique for all parts of your garden. Make sure you water your tomatoes slowly and deeply to help them develop a strong root system.

I hope you try and grow your own tomato garden this year!

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

Posted in on Sunday, April 19, 2020 12:45 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

