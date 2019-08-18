  • August 18, 2019

GARDENING: Vertimulching tree roots - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

GARDENING: Vertimulching tree roots

Floyd is a horticulturist with Texas AgriLife Extension Service. He can be reached at 498-4071 in Ector County or 686-4700 in Midland County or by email at Jeff.Floyd@ag.tamu.edu

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, August 18, 2019 12:45 am

GARDENING: Vertimulching tree roots By Jeff Floyd Odessa American

Soil compaction is a hidden killer of trees, but long-term relief is available. Vertical mulching, sometimes called vertimulching, is a relatively simple technique used to relieve compaction and reintroduce air, water and nutrients to the soil surrounding tree roots. Although the process is not terribly complicated, it is often labor intensive, and can be performed wrong to the detriment of trees.

Tree roots need oxygen and water in about equal percentages. We provide them with water easily enough. Ideally, trees should be watered deeply but not often. Most mature trees do well with one or two long waterings per month during the hottest part of the summer. However, normal day-to-day landscape activities often cause compaction which limits root access to life-giving air and water.

Various tools are used by arborists to relieve soil compaction. Sometimes, they’ll fracture compacted soil with pressurized air using a specially designed spade. A longer lasting solution involves drilling holes within the root zones of trees with a wide spiraling bit. The holes created by auguring into the soil are refilled with a porous material such as compost, coarse sand or gravel.

Vertical mulching depth and spacing occurs at various intervals depending on the goals and budget of the tree owner. However, drilling usually starts a couple of feet from the stem and radiates outward in a prescribed pattern to at least the edge of the canopy or slightly beyond. Generally, the holes are spaced no closer than two and a half inches from one another and not deeper than a foot. Regardless of the pattern decided on, backfilling the holes with an appropriate material provides nearby roots with direct access oxygen, water and future applications of minerals.

Although some small roots may be cut in the process, trees quickly recover without any long-term injury. In fact, vertical mulching encourages the growth and expansion of new roots. Sometimes the procedure is enough to keep a tree healthy or return a sick one back to health without any additional treatments.

To learn more about vertical mulching, contact the county Extension office at 686-4700 or email jeff.floy@ag.tamu.edu.

Posted in on Sunday, August 18, 2019 12:45 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
83°
Humidity: 42%
Winds: S at 12mph
Feels Like: 83°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 104°/Low 77°
More sun than clouds. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the upper 70s.

monday

weather
High 100°/Low 75°
A few clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 97°/Low 74°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]