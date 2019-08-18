GARDENING: Vertimulching tree roots

Soil compaction is a hidden killer of trees, but long-term relief is available. Vertical mulching, sometimes called vertimulching, is a relatively simple technique used to relieve compaction and reintroduce air, water and nutrients to the soil surrounding tree roots. Although the process is not terribly complicated, it is often labor intensive, and can be performed wrong to the detriment of trees.

Tree roots need oxygen and water in about equal percentages. We provide them with water easily enough. Ideally, trees should be watered deeply but not often. Most mature trees do well with one or two long waterings per month during the hottest part of the summer. However, normal day-to-day landscape activities often cause compaction which limits root access to life-giving air and water.

Various tools are used by arborists to relieve soil compaction. Sometimes, they’ll fracture compacted soil with pressurized air using a specially designed spade. A longer lasting solution involves drilling holes within the root zones of trees with a wide spiraling bit. The holes created by auguring into the soil are refilled with a porous material such as compost, coarse sand or gravel.

Vertical mulching depth and spacing occurs at various intervals depending on the goals and budget of the tree owner. However, drilling usually starts a couple of feet from the stem and radiates outward in a prescribed pattern to at least the edge of the canopy or slightly beyond. Generally, the holes are spaced no closer than two and a half inches from one another and not deeper than a foot. Regardless of the pattern decided on, backfilling the holes with an appropriate material provides nearby roots with direct access oxygen, water and future applications of minerals.

Although some small roots may be cut in the process, trees quickly recover without any long-term injury. In fact, vertical mulching encourages the growth and expansion of new roots. Sometimes the procedure is enough to keep a tree healthy or return a sick one back to health without any additional treatments.

To learn more about vertical mulching, contact the county Extension office at 686-4700 or email jeff.floy@ag.tamu.edu.