  September 15, 2019

GARDENING: Prized poppy flowers demand attention - Odessa American: Gardening

GARDENING: Prized poppy flowers demand attention

Floyd is a horticulturist with Texas AgriLife Extension Service. He can be reached at 498-4071 in Ector County or 686-4700 in Midland County or by email at Jeff.Floyd@ag.tamu.edu

Posted: Sunday, September 15, 2019 12:45 am

GARDENING: Prized poppy flowers demand attention By Jeff Floyd

There’s been a lot in the media about the opioid crisis. Opioids are synthetically manufactured painkillers; derivatives of the narcotic opium which was first discovered in the latex of certain poppies. While poppies play an important role in medicine, they also have an interesting horticultural connection for Texans.

Opium was first extracted from the poppy (Papaver somniferum) nearly 3,500 years ago by Sumerians who somehow discovered its highly effective pain numbing qualities. But it was undoubtedly the outstanding ornamental value of its flower that first captured the attention of ancient Mesopotamian people before its narcotic uses became known.

While it is illegal to grow opium poppies in the United States, there are several species in the same family that produce highly prized flowers without producing the narcotic. The California poppy (Eschscholzia californica) is one worth noting. This Southern U.S. native produces bright orange petals that form the cup-shaped flower so familiar to poppy lovers. The flower sits atop lacy green foliage on a plant that ranges between 12 and 24 inches in height.

When California poppy seeds are planted in sweeps along the borders of xeric landscape beds, this drought hardy Texan will grow to demand the attention of your eyes. Although it’s considered a summer annual, the California poppy will bloom from February through October when conditions are right. It doesn’t take many seeds to get started. Germination rates are typically good with each seed producing a plant that can fill a space up to nearly 36 inches wide.

Plants readily reseed the same location eventually filling a large section of the garden after a couple of seasons. California poppy doesn’t demand a lot of water either and it continues to perform well under extreme Texas heat. The best time to sow seed is in the fall. No need to cover the tiny little seeds, just sprinkle them onto loosely aerated ground and lightly rake the area to improve seed-to-soil contact. Now relax and wait for Spring flowering.

