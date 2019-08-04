GARDENING: Arborists and taking care of your trees

Tree care is a specialized skill. Diagnosing or preventing sick trees is usually not as simple as asking the typical lawn service worker for their opinion. While some turfgrass professionals may also have a basic understanding of tree science, consulting a certified arborist is generally a safer bet when it comes to protecting your trees.

Trees are the most valuable plant in the home landscape contributing as much as twenty percent to the property’s overall value according to research. Ninety-eight percent of realtors surveyed by the National Arbor Day Foundation believe that established healthy trees have a positive influence on the sale of properties in the $250,000 range.

Homeowners that take a proactive and educated approach to tree care are rewarded with quicker and higher offers on the sale of their property. Mature landscape trees represent a long-term invest worth protecting, yet many homeowners wait until signs of decline before contacting a professional to care for them.

The tree care industry has developed formulas for estimating the dollar value of trees. For example, not long ago the value of a healthy live oak standing twenty-foot-tall in a Midland lawn was calculated to be well over twenty-five-thousand dollars.

Certified arborists are rigorously trained in how trees respond physiologically to the everyday stress of living in a home lawn. In West Texas, this is doubly important. A great number of tree problems are actually predictable and therefore preventable. Exposure to weed and feed, drought, heat, salty water, low fertility soil, and physical injuries are just a few of the common problems trees face in the Permian Basin. Knowing how particular tree species react to these stressors and what to do to protect them is what certified arborists do.

Additionally, arborists agree to work ethically. Although most cities in Texas don’t strictly regulate tree care practices, the industry does a good job of regulating itself. To be certified by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) also means that an arborist has agreed to abide by a written set of ethics. It’s a set of standards that ISA enforces up to and including revocation of a tree care professional’s certification credentials.

Consult a certified arborist before your trees show signs of stress. Don’t wait until it’s too late.

To learn how to hire an arborist, contact the County Extension office at 686-4700 or email jeff.floyd@ag.tamu.edu.