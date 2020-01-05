  • January 5, 2020

GARDENING: The biology of flowers

GARDENING: The biology of flowers

Posted: Sunday, January 5, 2020 12:45 am

GARDENING: The biology of flowers By Jeanette Castanon Odessa American

When you see flowers with all their array of beautiful colors you don’t think much of the intricate organs they have that help plants survive and pass on their genetics. Flowers are responsible for the making of seeds that grow into another plant. They can have different parts, but they all have some basic equipment. There is the male part of the flower called the stamen, and there is also a female part of the plant called the pistil.

Starting with the male part of the plant, the stamen, has two parts: anthers and filaments. The anthers carry the pollen. These are generally yellow in color. The anthers are held up by a thread like part called a filament.

The female part of the plant, the pistil, is made up of three parts: stigma, style and ovary. The stigma is the sticky part located at the top of the pistil, these trap and hold the pollen. The style is the tube-like structure that holds up the stigma. Then the style leads down to the ovary that contains the ovules.

We all know about the petals of a flower, the main attractor to both humans and pollinators alike. The sepals are also well known as the green petal-like parts at the base of a flower.

Plants can be completely female, completely male or have a combination of the two parts. If a flower is all male or all female they are called, imperfect. If they have both they are considered perfect.

Next time you see some flowers take some time to look underneath the petals and examine the intricate workings of a flower’s biology working hard to ensure the survival of the plants genetics.

Posted in on Sunday, January 5, 2020 12:45 am.

