  • March 8, 2020

GARDENING: Free tree care classes

Posted: Sunday, March 8, 2020 12:45 am

Tree care issues are the most common calls we get here at the extension office.

To better help with this AgriLife extension will be hosting free tree care classes once a month starting in March and ending in June.

The classes are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the following dates at the Midland County. AgriLife Extension Office, 22445 E. Highway 80, Midland.

  • March 10: “How to Select and Plant Trees” with Mark Walter, certified arborist. Registration deadline is March 9.
  • April 14: “How to Fertilize and Water Trees” with Jody Hughes, certified arborist. Registration deadline is April 10.
  • May 12: “How to Identify a sick tree and determine if it is safe” with James Tuttle. Registration deadline is May 8.
  • June 9: “How to prune trees and landscape with them” with Jeff Floyd. Registration deadline is June 5.

Meal and refreshments will be provided.

Hope you can join us and learn all there is to know about caring for your tree in this unique West Texas climate.

To register or for more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit westtexasgardening.org.

