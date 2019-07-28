  • July 28, 2019

GARDENING: Deter animals from your garden - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

GARDENING: Deter animals from your garden

Floyd is a horticulturist with Texas AgriLife Extension Service. He can be reached at 498-4071 in Ector County or 686-4700 in Midland County or by email at Jeff.Floyd@ag.tamu.edu

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, July 28, 2019 12:45 am

GARDENING: Deter animals from your garden By Jeff Floyd and Amie Casbeer Odessa American

My family got a puppy this Spring; he’s been a great addition to our family, except for one thing, he likes digging up my flowers. I’m not sure what his fascination is with the garden, but I find it rather annoying to see all my hard work scattered around the lawn when I get home from work. So, I did some digging into the minds of my Extension colleagues to determine if I could put a stop to this mess. What I learned was interesting and with any luck, it’ll prove helpful for other folks dealing with similar problems.

I like the more natural way to deter animals from eating and digging in my plants. Cayenne Pepper is an amazing way to keep squirrels and birds out of your hanging plants, and gardens. Apparently, they hate the stuff, so I coat the potting soil with a heavy dose of it. I’ve found the greater the concentration of pepper application, the less animal interaction there is with the plant.

Another great way to deter animals is with fencing. For example you can wrap tomato cages with chicken wire to keep the birds from getting your tomatoes. We put a latch on the top of our cages now for easy access to the ripened fruit. Fencing comes in all shapes, sizes and designs. I use something sturdy enough to handle a teenage boy and his string trimmer.

My most favorite way to repel animals form the garden, especially rabbits, is with the plants themselves! Marigolds are wonderful for deterring rabbits while enticing pollinators (a total win-win in my book). A few other great rabbit deterrent or resistant plants are daffodils, boxwood shrubs, and drought-tolerant lamb’s ears. The wide velvety leaves and of lamb’s ear makes a marvelous border plant.

By using flakes of cayenne pepper and planting these and other deterrents on the outer edges of your bed, you’ll be putting nature to work for you. This may allow you to reduce or even eliminate the herbicides used in the garden. Wishing you a bountiful harvest.

Posted in on Sunday, July 28, 2019 12:45 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
91°
Humidity: 38%
Winds: S at 14mph
Feels Like: 93°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 73°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 95°/Low 73°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 95°/Low 72°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]