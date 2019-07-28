GARDENING: Deter animals from your garden

My family got a puppy this Spring; he’s been a great addition to our family, except for one thing, he likes digging up my flowers. I’m not sure what his fascination is with the garden, but I find it rather annoying to see all my hard work scattered around the lawn when I get home from work. So, I did some digging into the minds of my Extension colleagues to determine if I could put a stop to this mess. What I learned was interesting and with any luck, it’ll prove helpful for other folks dealing with similar problems.

I like the more natural way to deter animals from eating and digging in my plants. Cayenne Pepper is an amazing way to keep squirrels and birds out of your hanging plants, and gardens. Apparently, they hate the stuff, so I coat the potting soil with a heavy dose of it. I’ve found the greater the concentration of pepper application, the less animal interaction there is with the plant.

Another great way to deter animals is with fencing. For example you can wrap tomato cages with chicken wire to keep the birds from getting your tomatoes. We put a latch on the top of our cages now for easy access to the ripened fruit. Fencing comes in all shapes, sizes and designs. I use something sturdy enough to handle a teenage boy and his string trimmer.

My most favorite way to repel animals form the garden, especially rabbits, is with the plants themselves! Marigolds are wonderful for deterring rabbits while enticing pollinators (a total win-win in my book). A few other great rabbit deterrent or resistant plants are daffodils, boxwood shrubs, and drought-tolerant lamb’s ears. The wide velvety leaves and of lamb’s ear makes a marvelous border plant.

By using flakes of cayenne pepper and planting these and other deterrents on the outer edges of your bed, you’ll be putting nature to work for you. This may allow you to reduce or even eliminate the herbicides used in the garden. Wishing you a bountiful harvest.