  • May 31, 2020

GARDENING: Let butterflies enhance your garden

GARDENING: Let butterflies enhance your garden

Posted: Sunday, May 31, 2020 12:45 am

By Jeanette Castanon

Butterflies are known for their beautiful wings and graceful flight. They are also great pollinators. It is important to keep them around your garden for this reason. Butterflies taste with their feet, this is to help them identify where to lay their eggs. If they taste a plant that is edible for their larvae, they will lay their eggs on that plant. Different butterfly larvae require different diets. The most common butterfly, the monarch, requires a diet of milkweed. The milkweed is poisonous to humans but beneficial to the butterflies. When planting milkweed plants be mindful of the white sap or “milky” substance it secretes when pulled apart. It may cause an allergic reaction when in contact with your skin.

Butterflies use their long tongue or their proboscis to reach down the flower head and feed on the sap of the flower. During this process they are covered in pollen, effectively spreading it from feeding to feeding.

Butterflies have smooth, slender bodies, knobbed antennae, and they rest with their wings upright. They have bright colored wings that are the result of loose powdery scales on their wings. This characteristic is the origin of their Latin order name Lepidoptera, meaning ‘scale wing’.

Look into planting a butterfly garden with all host specific flowers such as, milkweed, asters, black-eyed Susan, sedum or violets. It’s a great way to attract a variety of beautiful butterflies and help them pollinate!

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

