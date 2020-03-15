GARDENING: Add color to your landscape with the Vitex tree

The Vitex tree is a great option for adding beautiful lilac color to your landscape. It is a small tree and on the list for recommended trees to plant in the Permian Basin. Texas Lilac Vitex is also known as Mexican lavender, lilac chaste tree, hemp tree, sage tree, monk’s pepper, Indian spice or Vitex. It is a native of China and India, although long ago it became naturalized throughout certain areas of the United States. Records indicate that Vitex has been cultivated in the U.S. since 1670.

It grows best when planted in an area that receives full sun and with well drained soil. It can handle out alkaline soil and prospers in hot and dry climates. The blooms are beautiful and purple and are very attractive when in full bloom. Watch out for the messy seeds that do fall from this tree that will require some sweeping to avoid tripping hazards.

I have seen many bumblebees attracted to these trees as well, they look great in your landscape and are also great and friendly for pollinators to stop for a drink and pollinate your yard.

Plant a Vitex tree and experience the beauty of the purple blooms while helping the pollinators every spring!

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.