GARDENING: Herbal gardening has many benefits

Herbs are known for their aromatics as well as usefulness in ancient medicine. Since they are easily hybridized there are so many varieties available for purchase now. There are patio garden varieties, container gardens, dry climates and areas with high salinity water and soil. Making them a great choice for our growing conditions. Herbs are also known for attracting beneficial insects such as butterflies, bees and lady bugs. They also repel unwanted moths, beetles and aphids and some are known for repelling deer.

Herbs can be grown for specific landscape needs, they can be used for low hedges and borders, some thrive in full sun and some in shady areas. Always remember that herbs bought at the store in 4-inch pots do not reflect the true nature of their size. So, when selecting a planting site keep the future size in mind.

The largest need herbs have is well drained soil, if your soil has poor drainage think of using raised beds or container gardens. Amending your soil with compost and mulch is always an option. Herbs do benefit from fertilization, a balanced slow release fertilizer added at planting supplemented every 6 to six months. Pruning your herbs by using them is the simplest method. They benefit from a gentle pruning and cutting off summer blooms will help the plant save more energy for leaves.

Some herb options are: Basil-annual, Lavender-perennial, Mint-hardy perennial, Oregano-hardy perennial, Rosemary- hardy perennial, Sage-perennial and Thyme-hardy perennial.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.