  • September 22, 2019

GARDENING: Preparing landscapes for fall

GARDENING: Preparing landscapes for fall

Jeff Floyd is a horticulturist with Texas AgriLife Extension Service. He can be reached at 498-4071 in Ector County or 686-4700 in Midland County or by email at Jeff.Floyd@ag.tamu.edu

Posted: Sunday, September 22, 2019 12:45 am

GARDENING: Preparing landscapes for fall By Jeff Floyd Odessa American

Halloween and Christmas artifacts have returned to the aisles of home improvement centers and baristas have rolled out the pumpkin spice signaling the arrival of fall. While it doesn’t feel like it, fall’s official kickoff is September 23rd. It’s time to prepare landscapes for shorter days and cooler weather.

Raise the mower. Tall grass blades insulate tender crowns of turfgrass from cold and encourage deep root growth. Don’t mow below two inches; three inches tall is even better. Keep the mower blade sharp to avoid tearing leaves and exposing grass to drying out or disease susceptibility.

Cut back on the water. Shorter days and cooler weather mean less evaporation from soil and plants. Over watering deprives roots of oxygen and predisposes plants to attack from fungal pathogens. Leaf wetness lasting more than ten hours increases diseases and thins out turf.

Prune out the dead. It’s more difficult to identify dying branches and twigs once leaves drop. Dead branches are hazardous for people and objects. They also present pathways for decay into healthy wood.

Mulch the beds. A three to four-inch layer of organic mulch, like shredded wood chips, conserves moisture and buffers young plants from cold. Mulch slowly decomposes and returns nutrients to soil beneath. Cabbage, kale, pansies, mums and snapdragons will thank you for the warm blanket by providing beautiful fall color.

Inspect the irrigation system. Make sure all sprays, bubblers and drip emitters are working properly and pointed in the right direction. There is no need to leave the system on automatic as Fall wanes to an end. It’s much better for plants and safer for passersby to manually operate irrigation this time of year. Unnecessary watering can drown plants or freeze on roadways.

To learn about preparing fall landscapes, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland.

Posted in on Sunday, September 22, 2019 12:45 am.

