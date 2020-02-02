GARDENING: Time to transplant Cole crops

You’ve heard of Murphy’s law, right? It states that anything that can go wrong will go wrong, but have you heard of Cole’s law? It’s thinly sliced cabbage…

All jokes aside I found that it was a great time to talk about Cole crops. The Permian basin is in a region of Texas where it is recommended that you start transplanting your Cole crops into the garden from Feb. 15 to March 20. You will need to start off with good transplants which you can purchase at a local nursery. It is important to know that most Cole crops will need to be spaces 18-24 inches apart with 36-inch-wide rows for best results. If well cared for cauliflowers and cabbage can spread and grow as large as 2 feet. You can space Brussel sprouts 14 to 18 inches apart since they have a more upright growth pattern.

Once transplanted into the garden make sure you keep your soil moist but not soaked to prevent disease from setting in. Make sure to utilize mulching, mulch helps reduce the need for water while reducing weed germination, it also acts as an insulator and regulates the soil temperature. They will also require full sunlight for growth so keep that in mind when planting.

When it comes to disease control it is important to rotate crops every year. This cultural practice requires no chemicals and helps lessen the continuation of disease and insects year after year. If you take away the diseases home, it will have nowhere to continue its reproductive cycle and hopefully lessen its viability. A good rule to follow is not to plant the same crops of the same family in the same place more than once every 3-4 years.

Once broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts are ready to be harvested it must be done in a timely manner. Delayed harvest will lead to tough, poor quality produce. Cabbage can hold off mature in the ground just fine.

Hopefully these few tips can help you out if you have already planted Cole crops or maybe plan to soon.