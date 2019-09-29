GARDENING: Fall vegetable garden

Gardening is a great way to relieve stress and have access to fresh home grown produce. It is quite simple to start your own at home vegetable garden. You can start from seed for most of the veggies and still have a good crop. You can also purchase transplants of popular plants like tomatoes.

Contrary to popular belief it is possible to grow plants in a season other than spring and summer. There are plenty of vegetables and herbs that will do well in the cooler seasons. Some with planting dates in late September and early October include turnip, radish, parsley, and lettuce.

Before you get to the dirty work you need to have a plan of what veggies and herbs you would like to grow as well as the layout that will optimize growth in the usually small spaces of a backyard garden.

Veggies need lots of sun so make sure you have a place laid out for them that is in full sun for the maximum amount of time. Also make sure you keep up with watering and fertilizing. It is also very important that once you have harvested you do not abandon your raised beds or plots. Adding organic matter to your soil will help keep the soil healthy and ready to produce more fruits the following season. Leaving old plant material can also be a breeding ground for diseases so make sure to clean up all old plant material to ensure a healthy environment for your plants the following season.

Always remember that your garden can be a fun happy place to relax, if you do small things to keep up with it, you will love your time gardening and enjoy the gifts it can provide.