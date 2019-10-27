  • October 27, 2019

GARDENING: Earth-Kind gardening - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

GARDENING: Earth-Kind gardening

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, October 27, 2019 12:45 am

GARDENING: Earth-Kind gardening By Jeanette Castanon Odessa American

The idea that you can accomplish an amazing flower garden with minimal watering and no pesticide use is unbelievable to so many people.

But the techniques used in Earth-Kind gardening encourage little watering, no fertilization as well as no pesticide use. There are many different Earth-Kind® approved flowers that have been studied for their hardiness in various locations all around Texas.

The website https://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/earthkind/ has a tab labeled Earth-Kind plant selector, through this tab you can locate the Permian Basin and find the exact plants that have been studied and proven to do well in our soil conditions and weather conditions, that will require minimal effort once planted and established.

Earth-Kind gardening practices imitate what mother nature already does when the ground needs replenishing the leaves in a forest are dropped down and decompose to return the nutrients it took back to the soil continuing the cycle. With compost and mulch we can imitate this. You set down compost then layer mulch right over.

With the proper plant selection and this treatment to the soil Earth-Kind gardens have survived with as little as one watering a season.

Water conservation and minimal pesticide use is a goal that many home gardeners have when starting off. Earth-Kind practices have used proven research to find the best way to accomplish this in the various climates all around Texas.

If this is something that interests you investigate the Earth-Kind website and see if you can start to implement these practices in your existing garden, or a garden you are hoping to establish.

Posted in on Sunday, October 27, 2019 12:45 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
50°
Humidity: 24%
Winds: S at 8mph
Feels Like: 47°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 76°/Low 46°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

sunday

weather
High 86°/Low 45°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 40s.

monday

weather
High 77°/Low 41°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]