GARDENING: Earth-Kind gardening

The idea that you can accomplish an amazing flower garden with minimal watering and no pesticide use is unbelievable to so many people.

But the techniques used in Earth-Kind gardening encourage little watering, no fertilization as well as no pesticide use. There are many different Earth-Kind® approved flowers that have been studied for their hardiness in various locations all around Texas.

The website https://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/earthkind/ has a tab labeled Earth-Kind plant selector, through this tab you can locate the Permian Basin and find the exact plants that have been studied and proven to do well in our soil conditions and weather conditions, that will require minimal effort once planted and established.

Earth-Kind gardening practices imitate what mother nature already does when the ground needs replenishing the leaves in a forest are dropped down and decompose to return the nutrients it took back to the soil continuing the cycle. With compost and mulch we can imitate this. You set down compost then layer mulch right over.

With the proper plant selection and this treatment to the soil Earth-Kind gardens have survived with as little as one watering a season.

Water conservation and minimal pesticide use is a goal that many home gardeners have when starting off. Earth-Kind practices have used proven research to find the best way to accomplish this in the various climates all around Texas.

If this is something that interests you investigate the Earth-Kind website and see if you can start to implement these practices in your existing garden, or a garden you are hoping to establish.