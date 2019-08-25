  • August 25, 2019

GARDENING: The benefits of Bermudagrass

GARDENING: The benefits of Bermudagrass

Floyd is a horticulturist with Texas AgriLife Extension Service. He can be reached at 498-4071 in Ector County or 686-4700 in Midland County or by email at Jeff.Floyd@ag.tamu.edu

Posted: Sunday, August 25, 2019 12:45 am

By Jeff Floyd

Bermudagrass is not native to North America. It is believed to have found its way to America in ships contaminated hay from Africa. In flowerbeds and even asphalt cracks it is a maddening invader, while in landscapes it’s cultivated as a prized lawn grass. There are dozens of different types of Bermudagrasses each with unique advantages and disadvantages. Read on to learn three reasons that common Bermudagrasses may have an advantage over hybrid varieties in the home lawn.

Common Bermuda should be every homeowner’s go-to choice in sunny areas where grass is desired in Texas lawns. Like most selections of Bermudagrass, common varieties tolerate drought, thrive in heat and continue growing even when irrigated with relatively hard water. However, unlike hybrid varieties, common Bermudagrass is easily grown by seed (Saraha, Princess 77 & La Prima), making it the least expensive method of starting a Bermuda lawn.

It grows thick but not too thick. Common Bermudagrass doesn’t grow as densely as hybrid varieties. This makes it a little easier to mow. Low horsepower (also known as cheap) mowers tend to bog down and sometimes uproot large chunks of hybrid Bermuda cultivars, seriously damaging the lawn. This is especially true when it has been allowed to grow a little too tall in between cuttings. In fact, hybrid Bermudagrasses usually require mowing more than once per week to reach peak performance during the growing season.

Common Bermudagrasses produce less thatch than hybrids making them a little easier to water. As growth progresses through the summer, a layer of undecomposed stems, leaves and roots accumulates at or slightly below the soil line in Bermudagrass lawns. Extremely aggressive hybrid varieties tend to build up thatch more quickly and more tightly than common types. Without aeration of some sort, thick layers of thatch often limit the infiltration of water and fertilizer into soil beneath hybrid Bermudagrass lawns. In addition, heavy thatch may increase the risk of fungal diseases in hybrid bermudagrass lawns. These problems are less likely in common Bermudagrass lawns.

To learn more about growing a lawn in West Texas, call 4686-4700 or email jeff.floyd@ag.tamu.edu.

Tags: , , , ,

