  • August 11, 2019

GARDENING: Tree fertilization - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

GARDENING: Tree fertilization

Floyd is a horticulturist with Texas AgriLife Extension Service. He can be reached at 498-4071 in Ector County or 686-4700 in Midland County or by email at Jeff.Floyd@ag.tamu.edu

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, August 11, 2019 12:45 am

GARDENING: Tree fertilization By Jeff Floyd Odessa American

If your lawn professional is deep-root-“feeding” your trees, ask why then listen carefully. The answer should be backed up by solid research and informed by lots of experience. Fertilization rarely requires extraordinary skill or expensive equipment. This is good news for homeowners when it comes to saving money while preserving their trees.

There are somewhere between thirteen to nineteen nutrients trees need. According to results from countless soil reports around West Texas, nitrogen is the most common nutrient discovered in short supply. All others are found in relatively stable amounts in our soils and therefore usually supplied to trees richly.

Nitrogen is the main component of the air we breathe making up about seventy-eight percent but isn’t always available to tree roots. Trees use it for growth and defense, but lawn grasses compete for it greedily. Soil nitrogen is sometimes tied up by bacteria and fungi. It is easily dissolved and washed away from roots. A lot of it evaporates from the soil back into the atmosphere. Nitrogen is so fleeting that it can become a key limiting element for trees. This means nitrogen fertilization may become necessary.

Landscape specialists sometimes charge a premium to inject fertilizers into the soil which surrounds tree roots using high pressure water, but this isn’t always necessary or even beneficial. Just like excess rain or irrigation, injecting nitrogen too deep can place it out of reach for roots.

Fortunately, trees can be easily and economically fertilized using a common rotary spreader. Afterwards, a light irrigation cycle will begin to dissolve nitrogen and move it toward the thin absorbing roots of trees which are found mostly in the top foot of soil.

A couple of applications consisting of three pounds of nitrogen each (early spring and another in early summer) are ideal. A forty-pound bag of ammonium sulfate fertilizer (21-0-0 analysis) contains about eight and a half pounds of nitrogen. This should be more than enough to fertilize most large landscape trees twice saving homeowners the cost headache of hiring the job done with special injection equipment. Regardless of what method is used, all fertilization should be prescriptively based on a soil test (www.soiltesting.tamu.edu).

To learn more about tree fertilization, call the County Extension office at 686-4700 or email jeff.floyd@ag.tamu.edu.

Posted in on Sunday, August 11, 2019 12:45 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
84°
Humidity: 40%
Winds: SSE at 9mph
Feels Like: 85°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 102°/Low 77°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 70s.

sunday

weather
High 101°/Low 77°
Abundant sunshine. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the upper 70s.

monday

weather
High 104°/Low 78°
Sunny. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the upper 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]