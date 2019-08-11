GARDENING: Tree fertilization

If your lawn professional is deep-root-“feeding” your trees, ask why then listen carefully. The answer should be backed up by solid research and informed by lots of experience. Fertilization rarely requires extraordinary skill or expensive equipment. This is good news for homeowners when it comes to saving money while preserving their trees.

There are somewhere between thirteen to nineteen nutrients trees need. According to results from countless soil reports around West Texas, nitrogen is the most common nutrient discovered in short supply. All others are found in relatively stable amounts in our soils and therefore usually supplied to trees richly.

Nitrogen is the main component of the air we breathe making up about seventy-eight percent but isn’t always available to tree roots. Trees use it for growth and defense, but lawn grasses compete for it greedily. Soil nitrogen is sometimes tied up by bacteria and fungi. It is easily dissolved and washed away from roots. A lot of it evaporates from the soil back into the atmosphere. Nitrogen is so fleeting that it can become a key limiting element for trees. This means nitrogen fertilization may become necessary.

Landscape specialists sometimes charge a premium to inject fertilizers into the soil which surrounds tree roots using high pressure water, but this isn’t always necessary or even beneficial. Just like excess rain or irrigation, injecting nitrogen too deep can place it out of reach for roots.

Fortunately, trees can be easily and economically fertilized using a common rotary spreader. Afterwards, a light irrigation cycle will begin to dissolve nitrogen and move it toward the thin absorbing roots of trees which are found mostly in the top foot of soil.

A couple of applications consisting of three pounds of nitrogen each (early spring and another in early summer) are ideal. A forty-pound bag of ammonium sulfate fertilizer (21-0-0 analysis) contains about eight and a half pounds of nitrogen. This should be more than enough to fertilize most large landscape trees twice saving homeowners the cost headache of hiring the job done with special injection equipment. Regardless of what method is used, all fertilization should be prescriptively based on a soil test (www.soiltesting.tamu.edu).

To learn more about tree fertilization, call the County Extension office at 686-4700 or email jeff.floyd@ag.tamu.edu.