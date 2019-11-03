  • November 3, 2019

GARDENING: Become a Master Gardener in 2020

Posted: Sunday, November 3, 2019 12:45 am

New Year’s is still a few months away but it’s never too early to start planning your New Year’s resolution. If you or someone you love is looking into starting off their new year with a great way to help their community and expand their knowledge of gardening, then look no further than the Master Gardeners.

The Master Gardeners work through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension to help with the mission of providing research-based information to the public. After screening which includes a background check, trainees are accepted into the program.

To become a certified Master Gardener volunteer, you must attend the series of 15 classes that will begin on Saturday January 11, 2020 and run through May 2, 2020. The classes will be held on a rotating schedule in the Midland and Ector county extension offices from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $250 and includes the Master Gardener handbook, tee shirt, name badge and a soil analysis and basic instruction in horticulture.

Trainees must attend the core training classes and volunteer for at least 60 hours to become certified. Once certified, Master Gardeners need only attend 12 hours of instruction and give 30 hours of volunteer time annually in the Permian Basin.

Topics include Tree Biology, Soil and Plant Nutrients, Botany, Landscape Design, Composting, Rainwater Harvesting and more.

An orientation will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 11, 2020 at the Midland Agri office, 2445 E. Highway 80, Midland.

To learn more, call 686-4700 or email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu.

