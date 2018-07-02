  • July 2, 2018

GARDENING: Identify plants by looking at leaf growth pattern - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

GARDENING: Identify plants by looking at leaf growth pattern

Floyd is a horticulturist with Texas AgriLife Extension Service. He can be reached at 498-4071 in Ector County or 686-4700 in Midland County or by email at Jeff.Floyd@ag.tamu.edu

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, July 1, 2018 4:00 am

GARDENING: Identify plants by looking at leaf growth pattern By Jeff Floyd Odessa American

Ever spot a lovely flower while you’re on the run with just enough time to take a snapshot, reminding yourself to figure out what it is later? We all have. Fortunately, all plants have characteristics which help distinguish them from others.

The keys to plant identification may seem complicated but with today’s technology and a few simple tips, the name of most plants can usually be discovered quickly. All plants have leaves and their attachment to the plant is one way to determine what the plant is. Leaves may be attached directly across from one another along a stem. This type of, attachment, known as opposite, can be seen on ash trees. Pecan trees have an alternate leaf arrangement where each leaf is slightly below or above the next one but not directly across from it.

The beautiful and fragrant mountain laurel has a whorled leaf arrangement in which three or more leaves are attached at the same point. Dandelions are quickly distinguished on sight from other weeds by their basal leaf arrangement in which virtually all of its foliage originates at the bottom of the plant in a rosette pattern.

Even during the winter, recording a few important features will help with later identification. Leaf scars remain on woody plants that lose their leaves in the fall, allowing them to be identified without the advantage of foliage.

Although it may be tempting to believe a simple snapshot of a flower will be enough for plant identification, always take a clear picture of leaf shapes and leaf arrangement. Also take a photo of the plant form a distance to give it some scale and show its overall growth form.

To learn more about plant identification, contact the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office at 686-4700 or email jeff.floyd@ag.tamu.edu.

Posted in on Sunday, July 1, 2018 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair
94°
Humidity: 33%
Winds: SSE at 10mph
Feels Like: 94°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 74°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 98°/Low 74°
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 99°/Low 73°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2018, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]