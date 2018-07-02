GARDENING: Identify plants by looking at leaf growth pattern

Ever spot a lovely flower while you’re on the run with just enough time to take a snapshot, reminding yourself to figure out what it is later? We all have. Fortunately, all plants have characteristics which help distinguish them from others.

The keys to plant identification may seem complicated but with today’s technology and a few simple tips, the name of most plants can usually be discovered quickly. All plants have leaves and their attachment to the plant is one way to determine what the plant is. Leaves may be attached directly across from one another along a stem. This type of, attachment, known as opposite, can be seen on ash trees. Pecan trees have an alternate leaf arrangement where each leaf is slightly below or above the next one but not directly across from it.

The beautiful and fragrant mountain laurel has a whorled leaf arrangement in which three or more leaves are attached at the same point. Dandelions are quickly distinguished on sight from other weeds by their basal leaf arrangement in which virtually all of its foliage originates at the bottom of the plant in a rosette pattern.

Even during the winter, recording a few important features will help with later identification. Leaf scars remain on woody plants that lose their leaves in the fall, allowing them to be identified without the advantage of foliage.

Although it may be tempting to believe a simple snapshot of a flower will be enough for plant identification, always take a clear picture of leaf shapes and leaf arrangement. Also take a photo of the plant form a distance to give it some scale and show its overall growth form.

To learn more about plant identification, contact the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office at 686-4700 or email jeff.floyd@ag.tamu.edu.