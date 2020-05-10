  • May 10, 2020

GARDENING: Be aware of the dangers of pesticides

GARDENING: Be aware of the dangers of pesticides

Posted: Sunday, May 10, 2020 12:45 am

By Jeanette Castanon

Pesticides are a broad name for chemicals like insecticides, herbicides and fungicides. When garden issues arise, we often turn to pesticides to aid us in the battle against insects, weeds and fungal pathogens. We need to be aware of the danger associated with misuse and mishandling of these chemicals.

Always read the label, that is the best advice I can give you. It is the law and it is there for your personal safety. The label has information on use, storage, disposal as well as risks to your health.

An example would be knowing how many days to wait after spraying your edible plants, some pesticides fade away faster than others. The label will tell you how many days after spraying you are able to harvest the crop. It will give you direction on when to apply a follow up and even it the material is toxic to bees or fish.

Always be aware of the surroundings before applying pesticide. Pesticides can drift into unwanted areas and affect other plants in your garden leading to issues with those plants. Herbicide damage is a very common problem I help homeowners with. Sometimes the tree or plant can recover but others the damage will lead to the death of the plant.

Not only do you need to protect your plants, but you need to protect yourself. Pesticides are harmful to humans sometimes. Read the label for proper instruction on what to wear when applying these pesticides. It is always safe to go with closed toe shoes as well as long pants and long sleeves to protect skin exposure and irritation.

Please stay safe when using pesticides this will ensure your safety as well as the safety of your garden.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

Posted in on Sunday, May 10, 2020 12:45 am. | Tags: , , , ,

