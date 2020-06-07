GARDENING: Invasive weed deadly to horses

Yellow starthistle, Centaurea solstitialis, is native to Eurasia it is classified by the USDA as a noxious and invasive weed in many western states. It is common in open areas on roadsides, rangeland, wildlands, hay fields as well as pastures. It forms dense infestations and rapidly depletes soil moisture preventing the establishment of other species.

It is poisonous to horses, causing a nervous disorder called “chewing disease,” which is fatal once symptoms develop. Horses are the only animal known to be affected in this manner and should not be allowed to graze on yellow starthistle.

Yellow starthistle produces thistle like yellow flowers with sharp spines surrounding the base. Yellow starthistle grows to heights varying from 6 inches to 5 feet.

After germinating, the plant initially allocates most of its resources to root growth. By late spring, roots can extend over 3 feet into the soil profile, while the portion above ground is a relatively small basal rosette. This gives yellow starthistle a competitive advantage against shallow-rooted annual species during the drier summer months when moisture availability is limited near the soil surface.

This explains why yellow starthistle survives well into the summer, long after other annual species have dried up, and why it can regrow after top removal from mowing or grazing. Both post emergent and preemergent herbicides are available to control yellow starthistle along roadsides, rights-of-way, and non-crop areas.

Most herbicides registered for use in rangeland and pastures are only active postemergence. Clopyralid, however, has both preemergence and postemergence activity on yellow starthistle.

If you experience issues with yellow starthistle it is recommended to dig out the taproot. If the weed is not taken out at the source, it will continue to grow back season after season. This spiny weed is highly competitive as well as highly painful if you encounter it. Keep an eye out for this noxious weed.