GARDENING: Slugs and snails are common garden pests

Slugs and snails are very common garden pests. They leave a noticeable slime trail on your leaves and large holes after they have been feeding. They are members of the mollusk family and are known for their soft bodies and slimy skin. Making them repulsive to most.

Their anatomy consists of a fleshy, slimy legless body that can be the length of 1/2 an inch to 4 inches. They come in many different colors ranging from whish yellow to black. Their eyes are carried on the ends of stalks protruding from their head. Snails differ from slugs because they have a spiraling shell on their back. Shells can be as small as 1/4 inch or as large as 1 inch. These shells provide protection from predators during periods of excessive heat and dryness.

Both lay egg masses of 25 to 100 or more in the soil. Their eggs resemble small balls of jelly and are very hardy, they can survive tough weather conditions such as high heat and extreme cold and hatch in about a month. Once hatched they reach sexual maturity in three to five months.

The cheapest control option is to eliminate hiding places and breeding areas. This can be easily done by following smile trails, place a few boards for traps and collect and destroy trapped slugs. If you want to use chemical control slug and snail bait is sold and can be found at your local garden supply store. Always remember to carefully read and follow the label when handling pesticides!

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.