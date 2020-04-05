  • April 5, 2020

GARDENING: Figs perform well in West Texas

Posted: Sunday, April 5, 2020 12:45 am

Figs are my older sisters’ favorite snack, when we were younger, we would sneak over to the neighbor’s house to steal some off her tree. Granted she was our great aunt so we wouldn’t get into too much trouble, but it was still a fun adventure to go and retrieve some of the sugary fruits.

I grew up in El Paso which has a similar climate to ours and my great aunt really did low maintenance and she still had a great yield year after year. They enjoy our heat and perform well out here.

They enjoy soil types that range from coarse sands to heavy clay soil. But watch out for root knot nematodes in very sandy soil!

They are quite easy to propagate, hardwood cuttings that are taken when the plants are fully dormant will readily root. The cuttings should be 6 to 10 inches long and about 1/2 to 1 inch in diameter. To encourage callus formation, place the cuttings in a warm, humid environment such as a moist paper towel placed in a plastic bag for 10 to 14 days.

Figs grow happiest in full sun; they are commonly planted on the south or east side of a home to help protect them from cold winter weather.

They are best planted in late winter or early spring as dormant rooted cuttings. Plant them 2-3 inches deeper than they were in the nursery. Be aware that they can grow up to 20 feet tall so make sure you do not plant them closer than 16 feet apart.

They have quite a shallow root system and benefit from mulching to help regulate water. For fertilization small frequent applications of nitrogen will benefit young and mature fig trees.

