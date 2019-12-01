GARDENING: Finding fertilizer

If you are a seasoned gardener, you know that when you buy fertilizer the three numbers on the front of the bag stand for the percentage of N-P-K that the fertilizer is made up of. N is Nitrogen, P is Phosphorus and K is Potassium. Each of these three elements are vital to helping plants thrive and grow.

Nitrogen is used by the plant roots, leaves, stems, flowers and fruits. Nitrogen is what gives plants their green color and is used to form protein. When a plant is deficient of nitrogen the leaves will yellow and the whole plant will become chlorotic. Although too much nitrogen can also cause toxicity and kill the plant.

Phosphorus is needed for cell division and to help plants form their roots, flowers and fruits. If a plant is phosphorus deficient you will notice stunted growth and lack of flowering and fruit production.

Potassium is used in many of the plants chemical processes that help them grow and survive. If a plant is lacking potassium you will notice stunting as well as yellowing of leaves.

In order to get a good idea of the nutrient density in your soil you can get your soil tested though Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. You can find the necessary documents on their website http://soiltesting.tamu.edu/. Once you send your sample off they will mail you back your results and you can easier find out how to care for your lawn and which nutrients you need to add to your landscape.