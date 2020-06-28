GARDENING: ‘Rain bug’ aids ecosystem

The red velvet mite is sometimes referred to as the “rain bug” since they will frequently reemerge after it has rained. They have eight legs and chelicerae like spiders and are approximately 1/8 inch long. They are vital to the environment and play a large role in the soil ecosystem. They do not bite or sting and will feed on insects that eat fungi and bacteria, stimulating the decomposition process.

They get the name red velvet mite because they have tiny hairs on their bodies that resemble velvet. They are closely related to spiders, scorpions and harvestmen. As larvae they will attach themselves to a variety of arthropods and feed parasitically. They will suck blood (hemoglobin) from their arthropod host. Once they become nymphs and adults, they will move on to larger prey in the soil such as other mites, the eggs of insects as well as snails and other wingless insects.

They have bright red coloring due to the carotenoids in their body, warning predators of their toxicity.

Next time you see these in your yard, do not be alarmed, they are not there to hurt you or your garden. They may look daunting, but they just want to do their part to help keep our ecosystem functioning.

