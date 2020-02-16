GARDENING: Combining hydroponics and aquaculture

You may have heard of hydroponics, the science of growing plants in soilless media. You may also have heard of aquaculture which is the science of raising fish. So, it only makes sense that the combination of the two would be called aquaponics.

Plants in this system act as a water filtration system for the fish, the by absorbing the nitrogen rich waste to help produce fresh water for the fish. The fish are a great source of nutrients for the plants and the plants filter the nutrients from the water to benefit the fish as show in the figure.

The greatest benefits of aquaponics include reduced cost of fish waste in filtration by conventional methods as well as no use of inorganic fertilizers. All you need to create an aquaponic system is water, fish feed, electricity for the water and air pumps and some light. The system is 100% organic and have no synthetic chemicals added. Plants in aquaponic systems tend to grow faster than those grown in an open field and only utilize about 10% of the water. Making it easier on the environment in so many ways.

This system produces both meat as well as plants for human consumption. It is a highly productive system that many producers and even homeowners can benefit from.