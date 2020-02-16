  • February 16, 2020

GARDENING: Combining hydroponics and aquaculture - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

GARDENING: Combining hydroponics and aquaculture

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, February 16, 2020 12:45 am

GARDENING: Combining hydroponics and aquaculture By Jeanette Castanon Odessa American

You may have heard of hydroponics, the science of growing plants in soilless media. You may also have heard of aquaculture which is the science of raising fish. So, it only makes sense that the combination of the two would be called aquaponics.

Plants in this system act as a water filtration system for the fish, the by absorbing the nitrogen rich waste to help produce fresh water for the fish. The fish are a great source of nutrients for the plants and the plants filter the nutrients from the water to benefit the fish as show in the figure.

The greatest benefits of aquaponics include reduced cost of fish waste in filtration by conventional methods as well as no use of inorganic fertilizers. All you need to create an aquaponic system is water, fish feed, electricity for the water and air pumps and some light. The system is 100% organic and have no synthetic chemicals added. Plants in aquaponic systems tend to grow faster than those grown in an open field and only utilize about 10% of the water. Making it easier on the environment in so many ways.

This system produces both meat as well as plants for human consumption. It is a highly productive system that many producers and even homeowners can benefit from.

Posted in on Sunday, February 16, 2020 12:45 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
49°
Humidity: 69%
Winds: SW at 8mph
Feels Like: 45°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 72°/Low 42°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 76°/Low 47°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

monday

weather
High 79°/Low 42°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]