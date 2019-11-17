  • November 17, 2019

GARDENING: Colder weather means perfect planting time - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

GARDENING: Colder weather means perfect planting time

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 17, 2019 12:45 am

GARDENING: Colder weather means perfect planting time By Jeanette Castanon Odessa American

The colder weather usually leads people to think of plants dying. You usually don’t think to start planting during this time. But the months from September through December are optimal for planting shrubs and trees.

Plant roots grow anytime that the soil temperature is 40 degrees or higher which is possible in the winter months in West Texas. Plants with a root ball such as shrubs will have lots of time to recover from transplanting in the cooler fall temperatures before the spring heat hits. Keep in mind that bare rooted plants such as roses need to be planted in the late winter when they are dormant to optimize their chances of survival. Planting in the cooler months gives the plants roots time to grow and establish so the plant can thrive and take full advantage of the spring.

When planting your transplants, it is important to dig the hole large enough so that the root system has at least six inches of space on all sides. The root ball should rest on solid soil foundation so do not dig the hole deeper than the root ball. Plant your tree in an elevated area for optimal drainage. Handle the tree by the root ball not the trunk, if the root ball collapses that may lead to plant death. Make sure to soak the soil well to help the soil settle and reduce air pockets. Make sure not to overwater your tree, a good watering every 7-10 days should be good enough. Also make sure to add mulch around the tree avoiding the area up against the bark. The mulch will serve to regulate the soil temperature, conserve soil moisture as well as reduce weeds. Happy planting!

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland.

Posted in on Sunday, November 17, 2019 12:45 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
46°
Humidity: 75%
Winds: SSW at 7mph
Feels Like: 42°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 70°/Low 43°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 65°/Low 40°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 75°/Low 42°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]