  • April 26, 2020

GARDENING: Strawberries require time, effort

GARDENING: Strawberries require time, effort

Posted: Sunday, April 26, 2020 12:45 am

Strawberries are a delicious sweet fruit, if you grow them at home and harvest them at the peak time you can have an amazing quality. When deciding to plant strawberries for the best heavy bearing of fruit you will want to plant in the fall. But we all know Spring is the time that many people will be planting them. As soon as the soil is dry and able to be worked, March/April, you can plant strawberries. You will need to ensure that they are well established before the blistering summer heat hits.

Because of wind, heat and insect damage, high tunnels or just covered gardening practices are recommended. Strawberries prefer a sunny location with good quality soil and water. They grow best at a soil PH that is slightly acidic. 5.5-6.5, here in West Texas we have slightly alkaline soil, so if working with native soil the addition of sulfur can be helpful for the strawberries to grow well. You can also add ammonium sulfate, high acid fertilizer as well as some compost to amend your soil.

Raised beds are the ideal option along with drip irrigation, strawberries like moist but not excessively wet soils. Apply fertilizer like Miracle Gro or any strawberry food you can find at your local nursery. Apply 50% at planting then weekly throughout the growing season.

When deciding to plant strawberries, be willing and ready to put in a lot of time and effort. But if you invest this time the reward of sweet strawberries will be very worth it!

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

